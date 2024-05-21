Transit Windsor will, once again, be offering free shuttle buses to downtown Windsor for fireworks night.

Parkway Zehrs on Tecumseh Road East, St. Clair Beach Zehrs, and Zehrs in LaSalle are sponsoring the free shuttle buses, which will provide free direct service from Devonshire Mall to a drop-off spot near Windsor City Hall, as well as free regular bus service across the city.

The Ford Fireworks on the Detroit River take place Monday, June 24, beginning at 10 p.m.

Transit Windsor Executive Director Tyson Cragg says they're really excited to help people get downtown.

"Once the roads get closed down on the 24th, it's not easy to get downtown. So Transit Windsor is your best way to get there and get back. We'll get you there safely and get you back. We've been doing this for years now, we're really good at it, we're pros at it, and we're really excited to be part of it again," he says.

Cragg says it is a lot of work to put this on, given all the road closures.

"It does create some challenges for us, but you know what? We're pros at this. We've done this lots of times before. We're the ones set up to do it, and we make it happen every year," he says.

Shuttles will leave Devonshire Mall at 3100 Howard Ave. starting at 6 p.m. from Sydney Avenue, and the last shuttle will return to the mall from a pickup location across from the Windsor Arena on McDougall Street near Wyandotte Street West directly after the fireworks until midnight.

Tuesday, June 25, is the rain date for fireworks night, if needed.