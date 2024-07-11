A major boost in funding for Transit Windsor.

Through a joint federal-provincial-municipal investment of over $117 million, the city will be upgrading its transit system through 10 transit projects including improved bus stops and terminals, new technologies and the purchase of new hybrid electric buses while phasing out old diesel ones.



The federal government is investing $45,527,116, the province is contributing $37,935,470 and the City of Windsor is contributing $34,315,651.



Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk says this is the largest federal investment ever in Windsor’s public transit.



"This is really an example of team work. You have the federal government partnering with the Ontario government, partnering with the City of Windsor, with the mayor and council. It's a $118 million dollar historic transformative investment to modernize Transit Windsor."



45 new buses will be purchased with this funding, split between hybrid and traditional diesel buses, and delivered to the city in the next 12 to 18 months.



Transit Windsor’s executive director Tyson Cragg says the city has a lot of buses that are between 12 to 15 years old.



"If you're a transit agency, you're trying to have the youngest fleet you can, about six years is the average. This funding goes a long way towards the older buses that have their useful life and getting new buses in to really get that average fleet age down to where it should be."



Cragg says they are currently in good shape, with their average fleet age currently sitting at six and a half years.



Upgrades will also be made to the garage facility at 3700 North Service Rd E, including the replacement of equipment in the garage.



He says the funding will place the facility into a good state of repair.



"This facility is in good condition as it is, but obviously we need more storage capacity and as buildings age things will wear out eventually, so this funding goes a long way towards us renewing and being able to remain in this building for a long time to come."



Money has also been earmarked for upgrades to the west end terminal and the relocation and construction of a new east end terminal station from Tecumseh Mall to the corner of Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway.



Cragg says the plan is to have construction of the new east end terminal completed by end of 2025.

