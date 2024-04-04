A special schedule is being offered by Transit Windsor for Friday's Detroit Tigers home opener.

The bus service says reservations are not required if you plan on using the tunnel bus to cross the border.



According to the city's website, buses will leave the downtown bus terminal on Chatham Street West beginning at 10 a.m.



Buses will leave every half hour until 1 p.m.



Coming home, buses will depart from West Fisher Service Drive and Cass Avenue in Detroit beginning at 4:41 p.m.



There will also be return trips at 5:11, 5:41 and 6:11.



The fare is $10 each way.



If you plan on staying later in Detroit, Transit Windsor says the last regular tunnel bus departs from Mariner's church at 9:41 p.m.



The Tigers welcome Oakland to Comerica Park.



First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.

