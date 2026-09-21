Transit Windsor may be rolling into Tecumseh

The wheels are in motion to have Transit Windsor provide operations in Tecumseh.

Town council will be asked to request a cost estimate for an extension of services.

The Tecumseh Transit Service (TTS) would still operate six-days a week but an agreement with Windsor would see additional buses run in high priority areas which would allow the TTS to provide service in additional areas of the town and potentially the Patillo Rd. area of Lakeshore which that municipality has requested.

Deputy Mayor Joe Bachetti says a partnership would allow buses to reach additional areas of the town.

“There’s been a demand in Lakeshore, the Patillo Rd area, there’s demand for extending it southerly in Tecumseh to Ward 4 south of the Expressway so if there’s any regional cooperation, now is the time to look at these things and see if we can partner with local municipalities,” he says adding any new routes would be over and above what’s already offered. “If there’s gaps in the municipality, it makes sense to look at service agreements where we all continue our own bus system however there’s an understanding or agreement on ridership and how we would do transfers and whatnot.”

Bachetti says a partnership with Transit Windsor is ideal.

“They’ve got their new station on Tecumseh at Lauzon Parkway so it makes sense to see if we can provide a new service and demonstrate that transit gap because there’s opportunities to get funding from upper levels of government. So we want to expand existing transit service to reach those unserved communities,” he says.

A report shows the bus stop at Tecumseh Mall continues to be the most popular, accounting for 53% of all boardings.

A report from January to June shows total revenue for the TTS was over $9,300 which is higher than the first six-months of 2025 when revenue was $8,100, however ridership decreased by 9% compared to last year.

The Tecumseh Transit Service is now mid-way into its 17th year and operates as a fixed-route service covering 25 kilometres and 35 stops.

On Saturdays, the TTS is an On-Demand service where riders can book rides using an app or the Town’s call-in service.