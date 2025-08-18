Major service changes are coming to Transit Windsor.

Starting August 31st, the bus company is adding 20,000 additional hours to high demand routes which will lead to increased frequency and expanded coverage.

Due to the elimination of school bus extras, the city was able to reconfigure routes so that students have more options to get to class.

New routes are being added in East Windsor including Route 250 which will service the Rhodes/Twin Oaks/ NextStar Industrial park areas.

A number of routes are be renamed and colour coded to make them easier to identify and wait times will be reduced.

Ward 4 city councillor Mark McKenzie says the former Parent route is being extended.

"Now instead of it just going down Parent and shooting down Tecumseh Road, it's actually going to come down Hall in south Walkerville and then it will go down Ypres so it'll pass by the Optimist Community Centre, the Chisholm Library, Memorial Park which is something I've been advocating for for years," says McKenzie.

Sunday service will also be introduced along two routes, 240 and 315, the former South Windsor 7 and Parent 14.

Eight permanent full-time driver positions are also being added.

McKenzie says he's seeing a lot of improvements to bus service in his ward.

"The Walkerville 8 for example, and I know all of these are being renamed but instead of it being every 60 minutes its going to be every 40 or 45 minutes so you're seeing increased buses as well," says McKenzie.

Transit Windsor will host two open houses this week at the downtown bus terminal at 300 Chatham Street West to inform riders about the upcoming service changes.

They will be held August 19th and 20th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.