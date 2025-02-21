The union representing Transit Windsor employees says its nearly 300 members will continue to receive the 10 federally mandated paid sick days for the remainder of the year, even once the tunnel bus service is shuttered.

Earlier Friday at a special city council meeting, a motion to override mayor Drew Dilkens' veto of a budget amendment to continue funding the transit service to downtown Detroit failed in a recorded vote of 6-5 .

The sick days had been one of the main reasons behind the push to eliminate the tunnel bus, as the costs associated with the sick days are directly related to the tunnel bus falling under federal jurisdiction.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) International Vice President Manny Sforza says the move to end the service will not result in the $1.4 million in savings that the city is claiming.

"If the tunnel bus is cancelled in three months, six months, our members are still eligible for those 10 days should they so choose for the remainder of 2025," he said.

When Dilkens announced he was vetoing council's decision, one of the reasons cited was "the economic threat posed by Donald Trump on my country and community".

Sforza says council is retaliating rather than promoting the city.

"I was at the council meeting three weeks ago and they talked about promoting Americans coming to Canada, and they really failed," Sforza said. "Let's be honest here, the tunnel bus makes a profit. We offset some of the costs, so why was it cancelled today? There's really no reason why the tunnel bus was cancelled. Absolutely not."

Sforza says the union hasn't been made aware of any coming job cuts as a result of this decision.

"With less service, that's a great concern to us of course, but we have filed a complaint with the [Canada] Industrial Relations Board for bad faith bargaining," he said. "We went to the table a year ago and we bargained in good faith. We gave significant items back to help fund these 10 days," Sforza said.

Sforza says the tunnel bus service should run until the end of the year.