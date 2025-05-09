A Transit Windsor bus driver is the area's newest millionaire.

Brandon Stewart matched all seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the April 5 Lotto 6/49 draw to win $1 million.

The Windsor man has been playing Lotto 6/49 with Encore twice a week for the past two years, purchasing his tickets through his OLG.ca account.

"It was morning when I read an email saying I had a prize to claim," said Stewart while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim his windfall. "I quickly went online to do some fact-finding. When I saw the six zeroes in the prize amount, I was surprisingly calm. I shared the news with my close family and friends, and to be honest, they were more excited than I was."

Stewart says he thinks he got a decent return on his investment.

"Winning feels good. It's a nice boost that will allow me to invest for an early retirement and share with my family and friends," he says.