Transit Windsor adds stops near Gordie Howe International Bridge

Passengers that hope to cross the Gordie can now anticipate fewer steps between their bus stop and the iconic Windsor landmark.

New bus stops for Gordie Howe Bridge visitors Passengers that hope to cross the Gordie can now anticipate fewer steps between their bus stop and the iconic Windsor landmark.

Windsor transit riders can now reach the foot of the Gordie Howe Bridge without a long walk.

Transit Windsor has rolled out new eastbound and westbound stops near Sandwich Street and Prospect Avenue for closer access to the bridge’s pedestrian walkway.

The stops have been added to Route 605, which travels between Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Amherstburg.

The bridge’s pedestrian and cyclist path opened to the public in early August.

At City Hall, James Chacko, Executive Director of Transit Windsor, said they’ve received questions from residents who want to get closer to the bridge without driving.

“It’s about 300 metres, but there’s a multi-use trail that, you know, that runs right along the north or west side of Sandwich,” Chacko said.

“So, it’s a nice, close connectivity to it and, you know, gets you that much closer.”

Temporary signs are posted in the area, but Chacko said users should see some changes in the coming weeks.

“They are live if you look at, you know, Google Maps or Apple Maps or use any of our transit ridership apps, and then the permanent stops and signage will be installed within the next, you know, 7 to 10 days, depending on some locates and different things that have to happen,” Chacko said.

News of the new stops was shared at a city committee meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie, chair of the committee, said improved access to the bridge is a great step forward.

“We are creating the capability for that service, when hopefully we get to a more, let’s call it normal time in the relationship between Canada and the United States, that we have the service that’s able to meet the demand that we think is already there,” McKenzie told CTV News.

In the coming days, the City of Windsor plans to release more information and spread the word about the new stops to the public.