Transit advocates optimistic after Windsor-Essex election results

Activate Transit Windsor Essex (ATWE) says transit supporters have reason to be optimistic after the municipal elections in Windsor-Essex.

The advocacy group believes the election result creates an opportunity to improve public transportation, including service frequency, regional transit connections and the possible return of the tunnel bus.

The Windsor-Detroit tunnel bus was eliminated in 2025 after mayor Drew Dilkens used strong mayor powers to overturn council’s decision to keep the service running.

After the city ended the tunnel bus service, a private operator, The Linq, launched its own cross-border bus route between Windsor and Detroit.

Nate Hope is AWTE’s community organizer and says he’s encouraged by commitments made by mayor-elect Fred Francis during the campaign and sees momentum behind restoring the city-run cross-border service.

“We can make money off of it. Why are we letting a service make the money off of it when that money could be going to the city and paying for the transit system, helping the system as a whole,” Hope said.

Hope believes the election could create new opportunities to connect Windsor and Essex County communities through a more coordinated network.

“We put out surveys as well into the county, and there was a lot of those positive responses from county candidates that they want to see some regional transit,” he said.

Asked what success would look like under the next council term, Hope pointed to one key measure.

“We’ll be able to measure success is if more people in the city and the region are comfortable using transit and enjoy using transit, they value transit. I think that’s a big win,” Hope said.

Hope says ATWE plans to engage with the new mayor and council as they begin setting priorities for the next four years.