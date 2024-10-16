Transit advocacy groups from across the country are joining forces for Transit Action Week, calling upon the federal government to increase funding through the Canada Public Transit Fund.

From Oct. 15. to 20, participating cities including Windsor, Toronto, Edmonton, Vancouver, Kitchener-Waterloo and more are calling on policymakers to make transit a top priority and empower communities to tackle the climate crisis while improving daily life for millions of Canadians.



Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, founding member of Activate Transit Windsor Essex (ATWE) Nate Hope says the groups are pushing for funding to cover operational costs such as hiring more drivers, mechanics, and staff to keep buses, trains, and streetcars in motion.



"We're all calling for the federal government to invest more and better funding into public transit systems across the country. Right now, the federal Canada Public Transit Fund, it only applies to capital projects, so we're trying to advocate for operational funding to be included in that as well."



He says since the City of Windsor implemented the Transit Master Plan in 2019, some improvements have been made, including the introduction of new routes, but feels there's still more work that needs to be done.



"There's still some places that we're lacking though. We're getting these new routes but at the same you can be left waiting out for 45 minutes waiting for a bus on Wyandotte Street, right? So there's still some places that we can improve."



Hope says members of ATWE will be canvassing at the Downtown Windsor Transit Terminal on Thursday Oct. 17 at 2 p.m.



"There's a number of us that will be out there just trying to talk to people about transit, get people active and involved. We have a petition that Environmental Defence helped put together as well that people can sign to put their name towards trying to encourage them to get this funding."



ATWE is a grassroots advocacy group working for a more accessible and sustainable transportation system in Windsor and Essex County.

