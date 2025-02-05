A notice to the community that Windsor Regional Hospital will be conducting a training exercise on Friday.

On February 7, the hospital along with several community partners such as Windsor Police, Windsor Fire, Essex-Windsor EMS, and Emergency Management Ontario, will be conducting a regional emergency disaster drill.

The exercises will take place at both the Met campus, and the Ouellette campus, and will simulate a disaster scenario to test emergency response capabilities.

The hospital is informing the community that patient care will not be impacted or delayed by this exercise, however there will be a heavier than normal presence of emergency personnel around the Emergency Departments.

This is only a test of a Code Orange scenario.

Signage will be in place noting this is strictly a training exercise.