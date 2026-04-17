New OPP data out of Essex County shows a surge in people getting caught without a seatbelt.

The latest numbers show seatbelt infractions up nearly 177 per cent year-to-date, with 36 charges laid, and one fatal crash this year tied to someone not buckling up.

Overall, officers have issued more than 4,000 traffic charges through March, a 129 per cent jump from last year.

Speeding tops the list with more than 2,000 charges, while impaired and distracted driving are also climbing.

Police say the spike in charges likely reflects increased enforcement, with more officers out on the roads focusing on traffic safety.