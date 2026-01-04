Two individuals have been arrested and drugs have been seized following a traffic stop.

On January 1, a Windsor Police officer stopped a vehicle occupied by a man and a woman in the 5500 block of Reginald Street.

Further investigation revealed the woman was wanted on an outstanding matter, and she was arrested following a brief struggle.

Following a search, police seized over 17 grams of powder cocaine, 16 grams of crack cocaine, over six grams of fentanyl powder, 1.7 grams of crystal meth, 36 tablets of clonazepam, over $800 in Canadian cash, and a digital scale.

Police state the man was also taken into custody. He's been charged with five counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and failure to comply with a probation order.

The woman also faces charges, including five counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and facilitating the breach of a probation order.