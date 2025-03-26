A number of charges have been laid following a traffic stop in the county.

On Monday evening, at approximately 7:15 p.m., a member of the Ontario Provincial Police conducted a traffic stop on County Road 33 in the Municipality of Leamington.

The stop was in relation to the "Stay-Focused Distracted Driving Initiative".

As a result of the stop, a 33-year-old from Essex was arrested and is facing a number of charges.

Charges include operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus, driving with a hand held communication device, failure to surrender an insurance card, and an obstructed windshield.

Their license has been suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

The accused will appear in court in mid-April to answer to the charges.