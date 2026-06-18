Traffic signal review on Malden Road could slow LaSalle traffic Thursday

LaSalle will review traffic signal timing on Malden Road Thursday which could cause disruptions to traffic.

The review will take place between Normandy Street and Orford Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LaSalle’s manager of engineering, Michael Cappucci, says they tried to pick a time window that is the least disruptive to drivers.

“During our setup and testing there will be times when the signals might be flashing yellow and could cause some backups while we get things adjusted to the proper timings,” he said.

He says they’ve heard concerns about how traffic lights are currently working along the corridor.

“We’ve noticed that the signal timings have been a bit out of sync with each other along the corridor and some of the drivers have noticed as well,” Cappucci said.

He says a check of the signal system will help the corridor move more efficiently.

“Some drivers can notice that they’ll get green and then they’ll get a red, and then they’ll get a green and then they get a red,” he said.

“We’d like to see green, green, green, green, so you can flow as much vehicles as you can through the intersection without having too many stops in between.”

Cappucci adds the town appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as these improvements are carried out.