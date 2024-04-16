The County of Essex is preparing to begin Phase 2 of a multi-year corridor reconstruction of County Road 42 and County Road 43 in Tecumseh.

Phase 2 work will include the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of County Road 42 and County Road 43, the realignment of County Road 43 from County Road 42 to the City of Windsor border, work on Tecumseh Concession Road 11, the installation of new storm sewers and watermains, and the addition of new multi-use trails.

Construction is set to begin in the late spring of 2024, but preparations such as the removal of trees are underway this week.

During Phase 2 of construction, there will be intermittent road closures and detours through the construction work zone.

Residents and businesses in the affected area will continue to have access to their properties. However, they are likely to encounter construction activity, delays, and possible short-term disruptions to their driveway access.

Allan Botham, Director of Infrastructure and Planning for the County of Essex, says they completed Phase 1 of this five-phase project last year, which involved a lot of underground work like watermains and sewers.

"The big bit for Phase 2 is the realignment of the Banwell Road/Concession 11 and County Road 42 intersection," he says. "Right now, there's an offset intersection there. So we're going to remove that, and realign Banwell and bring that into a two-lane roundabout at County Road 42."

Botham says they managed to purchase some property to help realign Banwell Road/Concession 11 as it moves across County Road 42.

"Probably somewhere near Tecumseh Vista School, the road will start to swing to the west and then in and around behind some of the houses there, and then come down toward closer to the intersection of Concession 11 and County Road 42. That's where we will put a new roundabout," he says.

Botham says they're trying to plan ahead along with the City of Windsor to get ready for the development that's coming into the area.

"Get ready for the battery plant and even the impact of the future hospital. The residential development in and around Tecumseh and even in Lakeshore," he says.

It is anticipated that all major construction activity for this phase will be completed by the end of 2024.

Click here to find updates and more details about this major, multi-year project that will increase road capacity and enhance neighbourhood connectivity.