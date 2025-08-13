A 42-year-old is facing a number of impaired driving charges after being caught on Highway 401.

On Monday, August 11, shortly before 5 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police in Chatham-Kent responded to multiple traffic complaints regarding a transport truck on the highway.

As a result, 42-year-old from Windsor has been charged with operation while impaired, operation while impaired with a blood alcohol level over 80, dangerous operation, and driving a motor vehicle not in accordance with the Highway Traffic Act.

Their licence has been suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in a Chatham court in September to answer to the charges.