Traffic complaint leads to multiple charges

The rear of an Ontario Provincial Police patrol vehicle.

A traffic complaint in Leamington has led to multiple charges.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers investigated a complaint on Talbot Road East just before midnight on Tuesday.

According to police, a 28-year-old from Wheatley was arrested and charged.

The driver is facing charges for operation while impaired, possession of a schedule substance (cocaine), driving while under suspension, having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available, and drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.

Police say the driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

The driver will appear in court on July 7.