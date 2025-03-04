A traffic complaint has led to impaired driving charges.
On March 1, shortly before 11 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police investigated a traffic complaint on County Road 42 near Renaud Line in Lakeshore.
As a result, a 44-year-old from Windsor was arrested and charged.
The driver has been charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol level of 80 plus, and operation while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
Their license was suspended for 90-days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
The accused has been released from police custody and will appear in court in mid-March to speak to the charges.