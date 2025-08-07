A traffic complaint in Lakeshore has led to impaired driving charges.

On Tuesday, Aug. 5, shortly after 1 p.m., members of Lakeshore Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a suspected impaired driver in a parking lot on Notre Dame Street in Belle River.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the vehicle and spoke to the driver. Police determined that the man had previously consumed alcohol.

He was arrested and transported to the local detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 71-year-old man from Lakeshore was charged with impaired driving, and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol level over 80.

The man was released and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.