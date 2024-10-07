Provincial Police in Leamington have laid several charges after a traffic blitz.

The OPP identified different areas to focus on following concerns from residents about speeding and aggressive driving.



Police say on Friday, officers found multiple groups at the Leamington Marina and spoke about reducing dangerous driving behaviour and trespassing on private property.



On Saturday, a vehicle was seen doing donuts in the parking lot of the marina and the 25-year old driver was charged and the vehicle impounded for 30-days.



Throughout the weekend, the OPP conducted traffic stops and laid charges including failing to stop at a red light, disobeying a stop sign, unnecessary noise and trespassing.



Proactive patrols will continue on Mersea Road 1, Robson Road, Cherry Lane and Leamington Marina, according to provincial police.

