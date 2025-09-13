The president of Build a Dream believes a new program in Windsor-Essex is about 'changing the way we highlight careers.'

An official ribbon-cutting Thursday for the Trades Skills Development Incubator (TSDI), a partnership between Build a Dream, St. Clair College, and Zion Robotics, where the incubator is located, at 1861 Ambassador Drive, just off Malden Road in Windsor.

The TSDI is a state-of-the-art learning and career exploration hub designed to support jobseekers, especially youth, women, and underrepresented groups, in pursuing skilled trades and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) careers.

The hub will allow for hands-on training, mentorship, and direct pathways into St. Clair College programs for a given career that's being showcased.

President and Founder of Build a Dream Nour Hachem says that on set days, they will be open to the public, school boards, students, families, and jobseekers looking to gain exposure to various careers.

A dedicated employee would walk them through the eight to ten different STEM careers being showcased. Build a Dream also has a trailer outside the hub that allows people to enter a simulator to feel and learn what it is like to operate various pieces of heavy equipment.

Hachem says it's a first-of-its-kind space to not only showcase careers but also provide hands-on learning to expose them to technology and machinery for a given career path.

"The unique feature is beyond the experiential component of actually touching and feeling the machinery," she says. "We'll be connecting them to service providers, educators, and employers in the community that are either hiring for these positions or service providers and educational programs that are training people to get into those pathways."

LaSalle Mayor Crystal Meloche uses a heavy machinery simulator inside the Build A Dream trailer. It’s located outside Zion Robotics in Windsor, home to the new Trades Skills Development Incubator. @AM800CKLW pic.twitter.com/C78XeOr84w — Rusty Thomson (@RustyThomson800) September 11, 2025

Hachem says when it comes to career discovery, there is a gap between what's available in the industry and what people know about.

"I think the missing gap is changing the way we highlight careers. There's technology, there's virtual reality that we can expose job seekers and students to that helps them see themselves in their role," she says. "I think the piece that prevents people from even thinking about themselves in that role is that you can't be what you can't see."

This project is supported by the Government of Canada's Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy.