No injuries are reported after a tractor trailer fire on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.

Provincial police say officers with the Lakeshore detachment along with Lakeshore fire responded to the blaze early Thursday morning on Highway 401, east of Puce Road.

According to police, the driver was travelling eastbound and noticed smoke inside the vehicle.

Police say he pulled over and disconnected the tractor from the trailer.



He then pulled the tractor ahead away from the trailer and exited the tractor before it fully ignited in flames.

Police say the tractor was destroyed, and there was no damage to the trailer.



The OPP adds, the transport truck was not carrying any dangerous materials.



The eastbound lanes were closed for a short time to allow for clean-up.

