The theft of two transport trucks and a 53-foot trailer is under investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police say its Essex County Community Street Crime Unit is investigating after two transport trucks were taken from two different areas in Tecumseh last month.

The first incident occurred on September 27 around 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Ellis Sideroad, according to the OPP.

Police say a transport truck and a 53-foot enclosed trailer filled with cases of salsa and dip with a total value of roughly $35,000 were taken.

Investigators say the transport truck was later returned damaged and without the trailer.

The second incident police are investigating happened around 9:40 p.m. on September 27.

Provincial police say a transport truck without a trailer was taken from an address in the 2800 block of North Talbot Road.

Police say the transport truck taken from the North Talbot Road address was later seen on County Road 34 in Essex towing what investigators believe was the enclosed trailer stolen from the Ellis Sideroad address.

On September 29, police say the transport truck from the North Talbot Road incident was recovered in Ajax, Ontario, but the stolen trailer and the cargo remain missing.

The OPP believe a Jeep Rubicon was seen in the area and that it may be involved in the thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.