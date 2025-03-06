Track and field athletes from universities across the country will be in Windsor for the next few days competing in the U Sports Track & Field Championships.

The three-day event begins Thursday afternoon at the Dennis Fairall Fieldhouse on College Avenue.

40 Windsor Lancer athletes will be competing in the national event.

Lancers head coach Colin Inglis says the men's team is ranked fourth and the women's team is ranked fifth heading into the championship event.

"Both teams are primed I think and ready to compete," says Inglis. "They enjoy competing at home in front of the home crowd so it should be an exciting weekend."

He says the team is feeling very positive heading into the event.

"It's a new season this weekend, so whatever happened has happened and let's go with a clean slate and let's see what kind of damage we can do this weekend," hesays.

Inglis feels the national championship will put the University of Windsor on the map.

"This competition is going to be broadcast on CBC Gem so they'll be people across the country that may not have heard about the University of Windsor or seen the facilities so it will be a great opportunity for us to showcase our facility and what a dynamic school we are," says Inglis.

The last time the Lancers hosted the national Track & Field Championships was back in 2018.

This is the 13th time the university has hosted the event.