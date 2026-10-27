Tracey Bailey returns to the mayor’s chair in Lakeshore

Tracey Bailey has been re-elected as mayor of Lakeshore.

Voters in Lakeshore have returned Tracey Bailey to the mayor’s office, according to unofficial results.

On Monday, initial reporting shows Bailey cruised to victory in the race with 8,399 votes compared to challengers Argo Pace with 1,782 and Sam Sinjari with 1,399.

Bailey campaigned on her 12 years of combined council experience serving as a councillor, deputy mayor, and mayor in her bid for re-election.

She has promised to focus on infrastructure investment, to protect affordability, and to build complete communities as part of her pitch to voters as Lakeshore continues to grow.

More to come.