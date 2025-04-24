A development on Cousineau Road in LaSalle will be moving forward.

On Tuesday evening, council approved a zoning by-law amendment to allow for the development of a two-storey, 14-unit stacked townhouse at 2005 Cousineau Road.

At a public planning meeting in January, a number of comments and concerns were made by the public regarding the layout of the townhomes which would have been against the property line of the homes on Heritage Drive. The main concerns included lack of privacy and shadows from the townhome.

Council had asked for the applicant to resolve the issues before going back to council.

During Tuesday's meeting, the new concept plan was presented which would flip the development to be away from homes on Heritage, resulting in council approval.

LaSalle Councillor Mark Carrick is pleased that the design was altered, and says these types of developments are becoming more popular.

"I think you're going to see a lot more of this. Property is so expensive, things are going to be a little closer together and less space used, or less property or land used in order to accomodate the pricing that was paid for the property, and to accomodate more people and more rentals. I believe that's the case as we move forward."

Scott D'Amore, President of the D'Amore Group, says they took the comments from the public into consideration.

"We made some adjustments to address some of the concerns that some of the people that are living ajacent to this property had with potentially having neighbours that they felt might have been too close to them - even though it met all of the requirements. So we found a solution that worked for everybody where we were able to basically flip the layout of the site."

D'Amore says while they're not considered affordable homes, they are in a great location.

"I think you're going to see gross rents in around the $2,000 to $2,500 a month range. So where that falls, is that the most affordable? There's certainly options out there that are a little below that, but I think for what you're being provided, in the area you're provided, and in a completely walkable community."

D'Amore adds that there are still some steps to take with the Town of LaSalle before a shovel hits the ground.

The development will also include 21 parking spaces with the ingress and egress onto Cousineau Road.