A heads up that residents in Kingsville will be without power Sunday morning as part of a planned power outage.

E.L.K. Energy Inc. has been notified by Hydro One that the town-wide outage will last four hours on Sunday, May 5, from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

E.L.K. is contacting all customers by phone who will be impacted.

The company states these repairs are necessary to help improve and maintain the electric system.

E.L.K. Energy says they appreciate everyone's patience during this time.