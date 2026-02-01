A new statue has been unveiled in Tecumseh.

Town council added a new piece to the public art collection on display at Tecumseh Town Hall, and unveiled a bronze cast statue of Chief Tecumseh.

Fred Zavadil, a renowned wood carver and artist, approached the town in late 2024 and offered his plaster carving of the Chief.

The town quickly acknowledged the need to cast the fragile clay model into bronze as a permanent sculpture.

MST Bronze Limited of Toronto completed the bronzing process.

The finished statue was safely transported back to Town Hall where measures were taken to ensure the artwork is securely displayed in a prominent location.

The statue can be see in Council Chambers at Tecumseh Town Hall.

The Town of Tecumseh is named in honour of the renowned 18th-century Shawnee chief and warrior, Tecumseh.