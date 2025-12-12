Those charging an electric vehicle in the Town of Tecumseh will soon need to pay.

Earlier this week, council approved implementing an hourly charge fee of $2.00 per hour until full charged followed by a 30-minute grace period and afterward an hourly idle fee of $5.00 per hour.

The town began the installation of EV Charging Stations in December 2022 at Town Hall, St. Mary's Park, Lakewood Park South, and McAuliffe Park. By December 2023, the chargers were added at Tecumseh Arena, Optimist Park/St. Clair Beach Community Centre, Fire Hall #2, and Lacasse Park.

In total, there are 14 EV Charging Stations at eight locations. When the chargers were installed, council approved a "no charge" approach to introduce the chargers to residents and visitors in Tecumseh.

A review on usage was completed, and administration recommended an hourly use fee as it was stated that some users were overstaying their required charging time at the stations, which is problematic for others wanting to use them.

Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara says the town doesn't want vehicles idling at the stations.

"We want everybody that has an opportunity to be able to utilize it, so out of the courtesy for folks, when you're charged up... move on and give others the opportunity."

He says a $2.00 per hour charge will be implemented.

"Usually there's an indication when the vehicle is fully charged. From that point, a timeout will be a 30-minute grace period for them to move on. And if not, if they're still there idling then they'll be charged a $5.00 fee per hour."

McNamara says they're seeing the success of these stations over the past three years.

"There's over 8,700 that have used that particular service, and so it's been used, and now we want to make sure that it has an equal opportunity for everyone to be able to take advantage of those charging stations."

Fees will take effect starting January 15, 2026.

New signage will be added at each station to display the new fees.

Flo EV Charging provided the stations, while the energy is provided through Essex Powerlines Corp.

An update will be brought forward to council as part of the 2027 budget process.