The Town of Tecumseh says they aren't behind a recent phone survey being conducted on the upcoming election.

The town states they've received reports of a telephone survey being conducted by Constituent Manager Solutions between April 20 and April 27 regarding the municipal election this October.

Town officials state they are not conducting or endorsing a third-party organization to conduct the survey.

Constituent Manager Solutions President, Cameron Bonesso, tells AM800 News that they were contracted by a local, municipal stakeholder to conduct the survey across thousands of households in Tecumseh.

Bonesso adds that the survey has concluded, and the purpose was to sample residents on what municipal issues matter most to them, their approval of Tecumseh council, and polling on potential candidates for the fall election.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the survey are asked to contact Constituent Manager Solutions via email at contact@constituent.ca.