The Town of Tecumseh is mourning the loss of a former council member.

The Town stated on Friday evening that former council member Doreen Ouellette has died.

Ouellette passed away peacefully on July 25, 2024, surrounded by her family at the age of 90.

The Town says Ouellette served the community with dedication and passion for several years, serving as councillor from 1986 to 2003, and serving on Tecumseh's Police Service Board.

Mayor Gary McNamara expressed his condolences, stating that not only was she a dedicated council member but also a dear friend to many in the community.

McNamara adds that her tireless work and genuine care for the people of Tecumseh made the town a better place.

The Town of Tecumseh will lower the flags to half-mast at Town Hall in honour of Ouellette's service and memory.

Her obituary states that she was a long-time volunteer with many organizations such as the Iris House Windsor, the Tecumseh Cornfest and served on Tecumseh Town Council for many years earning her the nickname: "Queen of Tecumseh".

Visitation will be held at Windsor Chapel Funeral Home - Banwell Location on Sunday, July 28, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The visitation will continue on Monday, July 29, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Chapel Service at 11 a.m.