The Town of Tecumseh is reminding local farms to sign up for 911 number signs for vacant farm fields.

Since 2022, the Town has encouraged farms in the area to take part in the Farm 911 Emily Project.

The Emily Project started following a farm accident in Hastings, Ontario, where a young girl named Emily Trudeau died when emergency services vehicles responding to the call had difficulty locating the site of the accident as there was no address assigned to the field.

Those that apply for the program receive a yellow Farm 911 sign for easy identification by emergency services in case of an accident.

Tecumseh mayor, Gary McNamara, says timing is everything in an emergency.

"The difficulty, for example, if there is an accident that would happen in an open field with no address attached to that open lot, very difficult for our first responders to be able to get there in a really timely fashion."



He says the Town knew they wanted to offer something to ensure local farmers are safe.



"These markers, and so forth, are plotted into the GPS system of the land ambulance, and they are able to locate in a very timely fashion the farmer that could be in distress, and somewhere in the field."



He says farmers are moving into a very busy season.



"Spring, that's when farmers are out there ploughing the fields, and planting, so a lot of work happens in the spring months. So it's kind of a reminder for the farming community that there's an opportunity to really think about those lands that may not be identified very quickly without any type of address to them."



McNamara adds that while he doesn't know exactly how many signs have been put up in Tecumseh, there has been a large uptick in those who have taken part over the last couple of years.

Anyone who is interested in a 911 sign can contact Tecumseh Town Hall, or find more information on the Town website.

Tecumseh is one of over 75 municipalities in Ontario that participate in this initiative.