Seniors in the Town of LaSalle will have access to more programs.

The Town has been granted $55,000 from the provincial government to expand their Seniors Active Living Centres programming.

These programs help keep seniors active, healthy, and socially connected within their communities.

Currently, the Town offers programs at the Vollmer Complex, as well as at Town Hall. However, with this funding the Town will be adding additional programming at the Event Centre.

LaSalle mayor Crystal Meloche says this funding is important.

"This is just to support the seniors in our community to get them out, to give them activities that are good for their health, as well as their mental health and being with other people."

She says the extra programming is definitely needed.

"That's almost always full to capacity, so that was part of our application was saying 'we are a growing community and we have a lot of seniors and retirees in our community who are looking for things to do'. And so that funding will help us offer just more programming than we already do."

Meloche says this will help provide more location options to seniors.

"We have the Seniors Room which is located at Town Hall, and they have programming there. But a lot of the activities that we do with our seniors are hosted at the Vollmer. So we're actually going to have three different locations for our seniors in the community, which is nice to spread it across the community as well. But they're all different types of activities."

Meloche says the Town applied for the grant - and was successful.

She says the grant is renewable every year and the Town would just need to reapply.

The programs range from learning opportunities such as financial management and elder abuse prevention and a variety of recreational and social activities including fitness, healthy lifestyle and wellness classes.