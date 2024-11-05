Local residents are encouraged to take part in a Safety and Crime Prevention Walk.

As part of the Windsor-Essex Regional Community Safety and Well Being Plan, the Town is hosting the walk tonight, which will be led by officers of LaSalle Police and Windsor Police.

Officers will be able to provide crime prevention and safety tips to those in attendance.

Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions to officials and participate in discussions along the walk.

LaSalle Police Constable Alaina Atkins says this is a team effort.

"The Town of LaSalle, the LaSalle Police, as well as the Windsor-Essex Regional Community Safety and Well Being Plan team have collaborated to facilitate this walk to be able to educate residents on crime prevention techniques and strategies to enhance the safety of the town."

She says it's an opportunity for residents to voice their concerns.

"And we're going to be walking from Laurier [Drive] to Divine [Street], Sacred Heart [Drive] and Front Road, which encompasses our residential as well as businesses. And then we're going to be sharing some crime prevention tips, and if anybody has any questions we're able to address it right then and there."

Atkins says the walk will be through residential and business neighbourhoods.

"We're hoping that this strengthens the relationship between residents and the LaSalle Police, as well as any community groups or organizations that want to take part."

The walk will take place between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and participants are asked to meet near the Riverdance Building at 1 Laurier Drive.

The walk will occur rain or shine, and those attending should wear comfortable shoes, and dress appropriately for the weather.