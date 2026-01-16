The Town of Essex is providing tips for residents as more snow is expected in the region.

The town declared a significant weather event due to snow, blowing snow, and cold temperatures in the region for Wednesday and Thursday - which remains in effect until further notice.

While the town prepares for additional snowfall on Friday, and possibly over the weekend, they are offering some tips to residents.

The town is asking drivers to park their vehicles off the street when possible to allow for more efficient snow clearing.

Another reminder includes shovelling snow onto lawns and not onto the roadway, and to drive slow and at a safe distance from other vehicles, and snowplows, if weather worsens.

Environment Canada is estimating another 2 to 4 centimetres on Friday, following the 10 and 15 centimetres the region saw Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Kevin Girard, Director of Infrastructure for the Town of Essex, says drivers need to be cautious.

"Make sure that they're being patient, and keeping their distance from snowplows, and really just generally ensuring that people are driving cautiously, and aware that the conditions are very treacherous out there. We're hearing a lot of reports of issues and accidents."

He says it's important to shovel onto your own lawn.

"It's always good practice to ensure that when you're clearing your driveway to push that snow out onto the grass as opposed to the road, to ensure that snow isn't going to impact or cause an issue with traffic on the road, and pose any safety concerns."

Girard says parking in a driveway makes clearing snow more effective.

"We recognize that not everybody has a driveway, but in the circumstances where you may be able to park a vehicle in a driveway, getting your vehicle off the road will help us to clear the roads a little bit more quickly, and clean up those conditions. So, if it's possible and practical to do so parking vehicles off the street is very helpful to our operations."

Girard reminds drivers to go at a pace they're comfortable with when inclement weather arrives.

The Town of Tecumseh has also issued a significant weather event which is in place into the weekend.