The Town of Essex will be moving forward in establishing an Affordable Housing Task Force.

A report was presented to Essex council to see the Town create a group that will meet approximately four times a year to strategize supports and options for more affordable housing.

The task force will consist of a couple of Essex council members, as well as between five and 10 community members.

They will work together to identify potential grants, review regional planning policies for housing options, and work together to look at other municipalities across the province who are dealing with a similar crisis.

Administration will be moving forward with the recruitment process, which may take a couple of months to fully form the group.

Those interested in sitting on the task force are encouraged to watch for updates. Those looking to join do not have to reside in the Town of Essex.