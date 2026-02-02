The Town of Essex is looking for recreational developers after a previous deal fell through.

The town has issued a new Request for Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the development of the Essex Centre Sports Fields.

In August 2024, the town announced a private-public partnership to construct a multimillion-dollar pickleball complex, however the initial proposal was terminated due to the proponent being "unable" to meet the terms of the deal.

The town is now looking for proposals from qualified and interested private sector developers.

The EOI focuses on the potential development of up to 10 acres of vacant municipal lands at the corner of Highway 3 and North Malden Road.

The property allows for a range of recreational uses, including indoor sports and recreation facilities.

Essex mayor Sherry Bondy says the previous agreement fell through.

"We couldn't make things happen, the proponent was not able to meet the terms of the letter of intent. We went back and forth... we're always hopeful to be able to make things work... sometimes it just doesn't happen. So, now we're embracing new opportunities to look for future prospects on who can partner with us on this recreational project."

She says they're open to any recreational sports.

"It could be football, it could be soccer, it could be somebody that wants to do a baseball diamond, it could be somebody that wants to open a new idea... if pickleball wants to resurface, if it's a viable application, we'll look at it. I think council is very open minded, we just really want to see something happen with this property."

Bondy says the town needs soccer fields and baseball diamonds.

"When schools have moved, they've stopped allowing access to ball diamonds, and they've developed on places where we used to have partnerships with the school board and share ball diamonds. The amount of ball diamonds that we have is cut in half, and Essex is growing. Our residents want to be able to do organized sports, and right now we don't have enough soccer, we don't have enough baseball."

The previous proposal included 16 professional indoor pickleball courts, four padel courts, one indoor tennis court, a fitness facility, a juice and coffee bar, a bar and restaurant, along with ten additional outdoor pickleball courts.

Submissions must be submitted to the town by May 20, 2026.