The Town of Essex is reporting a significant decline in integrity commissioner complaints this term of council.

The findings in the municipality's latest annual integrity commissioner report showcases a dramatic reduction in both complaints, and associated costs.

In previous terms of council, costs were around $40,000, but are now closer to $1,000.

This equates to about a 25 per cent tax increase reduction, as council typically budgets between $40,000 and $50,000 annually for integrity commissioner-related expenses.

Integrity commissioners play a key role in municipal governance, offering guidance, training, and policy support while also investigating complaints from members of the community or council members.

Essex mayor Sherry Bondy says it's a major cost savings.

"We do budget each year around $40,000 to $50,000, but we're just not using it. We do have to keep it there, but we're not using it, so that means we don't have to take more money each year for this department."

She says members of the community and council members are still asking for advice from the integrity commissioner.

"But we're not having official complaints come forward from members of the public or council members like we did before. So that means we've had a really positive term where we're having healthy debate, but we're getting along and we're not having any code of conduct violations this term of council. We've had none."

Bondy says it's been a dream term of council.

"People used to think of Essex council, they'd call us the 'Clown Council', you know, I heard it all the time. I don't hear that anymore. It shows that we're able to get along, disagree, but have good, healthy debates. And there's not the infighting that there used to be, so it's really refreshing for people to see."

Bondy adds that the hourly rate for the integrity commissioner to investigate complaints can be upwards of $500.

Based on the integrity commissioner reports on the Town of Essex website, council spent $43,000 in commissioner costs in 2021. The 2022 annual report was not available on the town website.

There were no formal complaints filed in 2023 or 2024.