Town of Essex receives new fire truck

A new fire pumper truck has arrived and will be used by Essex Fire and Rescue Services. July 2, 2026.

A new fire truck will soon hit the streets in the Town of Essex.

A new fire pumper truck has arrived and will be used by Essex Fire and Rescue Services.

The new unit features a pump capacity of 2,000 US gallons per minute and a water tank capacity of 1,000 US gallons, providing strong firefighting capability for a wide range of emergency situations.

A modern, reliable fire apparatus is essential to ensuring firefighters can continue to respond effectively to emergencies for years to come.

Fire Chief Jason Pillon says it will still be a few weeks before the new truck is put into service.

“Over the next coming weeks our firefighters will be completing some extensive training on the new apparatus, and it will consist of pump training, driver training, familiarization of the truck. We’ll be installing and adding additional equipment to ensure that our equipment and tools in the truck are properly secured and operational before we put the truck into service.”

He says this new truck was needed.

“This replaces one of our older fire apparatuses from a manufacturer that is no longer in business. It’s hard to get replacement parts for the existing truck, they are difficult to source... it resulted in extended repair times and increased periods when the truck was out of service for repairs.”

Pillon says this new truck will be at Station #3 in Harrow - where a new station is currently being built.

“Construction on that station is going well, we’ve had some construction meetings and they’re actually ahead of schedule right now. They’re out of the ground and wall are up, so it’s looking very good and looking promising to be on target for next May.”

Essex council approved the new apparatus as part of the 2026 capital budget, and the truck was built by Dependable Emergency Vehicles in Brampton at a cost of $1,130,000.