Town of Essex investigating voters’ list allegations

Questions are being raised about the handling of the voters’ list in the Town of Essex municipal election.

Mayoral candidate Trevor Menard posted to social media stating that he was made aware that information from the voters’ list may have been shared with people who should not have received it.

He also says there are allegations that the home addresses of people supporting his campaign were shared publicly on social media.

The Town of Essex says it was contacted by multiple residents about a ‘potential unauthorized disclosure of voters’ list information’.

The town says it is reviewing the situation and taking steps to investigate.

Meanwhile, mayor and mayoral candidate Sherry Bondy issued a statement Thursday evening saying that a campaign volunteer made an administrative error by posting ‘standard internal field notes’ showing lawn sign locations.

Bondy says the voters’ list was not leaked, the post was removed within minutes, and the volunteer was let go.

She says she also raised concerns with the town about privacy procedures for campaign volunteers.

AM800 News has reached out to Menard for comment but has not heard back.