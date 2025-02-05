The Town of Essex has been awarded for the second year in a row a provincial grant to further strengthen and improve the town's nuclear response plan.

Essex was identified in Ontario's Nuclear Emergency Management Program (NEMP) as the Fermi II Nuclear plant is located across the river in Michigan.

Last year, the town received $50,000 that was used for the installation of a backup generator for the Essex Centre Sports Complex Shaheen Room, which can serve as a reception/evacuation shelter in the event of an emergency, including potential nuclear emergencies.

For 2025, the town received another $50,000 grant that will be used to equip the Essex Fire Station 1 and 2 with updated and improved supplies, including essential administrative and office materials, mapping tools, storage solutions, communications and visual aid resources necessary for effective Emergency Operations Centers operations.

Any leftover funding will help the town acquire a mobile shelter unit with a heating system.