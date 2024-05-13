The Town of Amherstburg will be testing the water over the next few days.

Starting today, until Friday, May 17, the Town will be conducting a mandatory test of their Water Distribution System.

The Town says this test is essential to ensure the availability of the water supply should there be an unexpected emergency at the water treatment plant.

The plant will be taken offline during the test, and the Town's drinking water will be supplied by neighbouring municipalities.

As a result, residents may experience fluctuations in water pressure, or discolouration, however this is normal and should be resolved once the test is completed.

Residents who notice any discolouration of their water should run their cold water tap until the water is clear.