The Town of Amherstburg is looking for feedback from residents on local parks and recreational amenities.

The Town is hosting a Park Summit Open House to gather community feedback from the public.

This input will be incorporated into the Parks Master Plan, which is a vision for the next 10 to 20 years looking to guide future improvements, uses, and planning.

The foundation of the master plan is based on public and stakeholder input, trends, usage, best practices, facility inventories, and available funding.

Molly Allaire, Amherstburg councillor, says public feedback is vital as they're the ones using the space.

"We want everyone's ideas, opinions, just to get a good general idea of what the Town and the residents want for their park amenities, and their recreational amenities. So, this is the day to do it - show up any time between 10 [a.m.] and 8 p.m. and get your voices heard."

She says they want to hear every idea - no matter how big or small.

"This is not just for parks, this is not just for playgrounds, it's not just for a basketball court, it is literally all parks and rec amenities that you wish. So like a boat ramp could be a possibility, or ideas for it, because council is already investigating it. We want to hear everyone's opinion - even if it's small."



Allaire says the Town will lay out different ideas and options for residents to give feedback on.



"They give out ideas, and then people come in and they can write on post-it's like this is good, and this is not, and this is why it's functional, we need more parking. Essentially we have professionals telling us that this is what is required at a park, but then you have the residents saying this isn't actually functional because we use it for this. And it's mind-blowing when they work together what amazing outcomes happen."



The open house will take place on Monday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Libro Centre in Amherstburg.

A survey will also be launched by the Town for residents to take part in and have their say on future amenities.