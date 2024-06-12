Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island is hosting their annual Open Farms Day on Saturday to celebrate local farms.



This day, in partnership with the Essex County Federation of Agriculture, offers a self-guided journey to 11 stops throughout Windsor and Essex County for a chance to experience the behind-the-scenes of farming locally.

Open Farms allows those taking part to see where their produce comes from and what farm life is really like - with stops for the whole family.

Those wanting to take part can sign up for a free digital pass that will guide them to the different W.E. Heart Local program participants.

Some of the stops include the Amherstburg Farmers Market, the Downtown Windsor Farmers Market, Green Heart Farms, Raymont's Berries, Sauve's Country Market, among many others.

Lynnette Bain, Vice President of Destination Development with Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, says there are some great local farms.

"We are located in such an amazing region with the longest growing season in the country, and an amazing cornucopia of roots and vegetables, and grapes produce amazing craft beer and wine and cider, and so this program brings everybody together."



She says it's so important to know where your food comes from.



"You can ask the farmer questions, you can say 'how is this grown?', you can find out there's organic farmers that you can support that aren't using pesticides. When you look at the cattle, or the meat that we have here, you're knowing where that's coming from, how that animal is fed."

Bain says while there are so many great stops, Sauve's Country Market in Lakeshore will be a great spot for kids.

"You can actually simulate milking a cow. Dairy Farmers of Ontario are going to have a life-sized mechanical dairy educator, and there will also be real dairy cows, and a goat there too, so you can learn about those animals and farming."

Participants that check-in at four or more of the experiences will be entered for the chance to win a $250 W.E. Heart Local prize package.

Those looking to register or looking for the schedule of activities planned for the day can find more by clicking here.