The Tourism Industry Association of Ontario is calling for a swift resolution to an ongoing strike by the province's liquor store workers, saying the labour dispute is affecting tourism operators during their peak season.

Approximately 10,000 workers at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario walked off the job July 5 and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union that represents them has said the province's alcohol expansion plans that would see ready-to-drink cocktails sold outside LCBO stores are the main issue in the dispute.



The tourism industry association says the strike — which has shuttered LCBO stores — is affecting tourism and hospitality businesses due to limited product availability and slow fulfillment and delivery times.



It says restocking capacity has been affected for larger operators requiring wholesale quantities and for small operators unable to order large wholesale quantities.



Association president and CEO Andrew Siegwart says the disruption to the alcoholic beverages supply chain is affecting many tourism businesses including restaurants and bars, culinary tourism businesses and hunting and fishing lodges.



Siegwart says craft breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries are also losing substantial sales despite the uptick in direct retail sales because of lost revenue from products sold in currently shut LCBO stores.

