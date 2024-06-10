A major change at the Downtown Mission.

The mission has announced it is scaling back the number of meals it provides to the community.



For close to eight years, the mission has been providing three meals per day but starting on July 1, the mission will only provide one meal.



According to a news release from the mission, the change is due to increasing food costs and a reduction in donations to the mission.



Executive Director Rukshini Pooniah-Goulin is quoted in the release saying "We have no other choice until we can find additional sources of revenue and gifts-in-kind."



The organization says individuals who are sheltering at the mission through the Sanctuary Program will continue to receive breakfast, lunch and dinner.



The mission is urging people with housing to find alternative arrangements for breakfast and dinner.



The mission says it is currently working with its community partners in hopes of complying a list of social service agencies, their meal programs and serving times.



The Downtown Mission is located on Ouellette Avenue between Erie Street and Elliot Street.



Donations can be dropped off at the site or by visiting the mission's website at downtownmission.com.

