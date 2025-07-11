Leamington is moving forward to build new housing for a threatened bird species.

Council met Tuesday night to discuss a $640,000 plan to build a new habitat for chimney swifts, a bird that is listed as threatened in Canada, and are at risk of becoming endangered.

These birds have been nesting in the tall brick chimney of the town's former high school on Talbot Street West. The old high school is scheduled to be demolished - however the chimney can't come down unless a replacement habitat is built first.

The chimney swift is protected under both federal and provincial endangered species legislation. The bird migrates between Canada and South America each year and relies on older chimneys like the one at the old high school for nesting.

The town is planning to build three new habitat towers along a public walking trail near Oak Street, or they could face a million dollar fine.

One tower will match the 17-metre height of the school's existing chimney, and two smaller towers will offer additional nesting options. The site will also include benches, native plants, and signs explaining the project, but it all much be built by the end of 2025 to meet the terms of a federal permit.

Leamington mayor Hilda MacDonald says it's a lot of money to spend when the municipality is facing a housing crisis.

"It just seems that when you're weighing the importance of creating habitat for migratory birds, or housing individuals who need a place, a roof over their heads, in my estimation the human housing is more important."

She says it seems to be an unfair requirement.

"We're not against the environment, we're not against taking care of endangered birds, it's just this requirement seems to be quite heavy handed at a time when we're already dealing with social issues. The province has not been great at handing out money for the social issues in communities the size of ours."

MacDonald says the municipality understands is something they have to do, but it was a tough pill to swallow.

"We were quite astounded at the price tag, I'll be honest, all of us, administration as well as council were astonished at the price tag. We thought we could plug our noses for perhaps $200,000, but the $640,000 is a pill."

Leamington resident Joe Testani says it's a waste of money.

"We're having problems in this town already, the homeless, the drugs, everything, and the town's a mess. I don't understand, and I think it is a waste of money for a bunch of birds."

Leamington resident Delvin Maxwell says he can't believe the price tag.

"We have to find a cheaper way out because some of the money would do well with the homelessness here in Leamington."

The birds have been listed as threatened in Ontario since 2009.

The town plans to monitor the new site for up to five years to see if chimney swifts start using the new towers. If they do within the first three years, the monitoring period can end early.

A separate report will be brought to council to award the tender to construct the habitat.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell