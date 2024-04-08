A total solar eclipse is set to fall over parts of eastern and central Canada today, prompting massive crowds to gather in its path for a chance to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial event.

The path of totality, where the sun goes directly behind the moon, will first cross through southwestern Ontario around 3:15 p.m. and move east through Quebec and Atlantic Canada before exiting Newfoundland around 3:45 p.m. eastern time.

Cities and towns along the path have braced for their populations to swell with eclipse chasers, with Ontario's Niagara region declaring a preemptive state of emergency..

But with cloudy skies in the forecast for parts of southern Ontario, some may shift their viewing plans towards areas where clearer skies are expected, including Quebec to the east or the U.S. border to the west.

While the next total solar eclipse in Canada is expected to pass through western provinces in 20 years, the phenomenon only happens in any given location roughly once every 360 years by some estimates.

Much of Canada will still be able to witness a partial eclipse.