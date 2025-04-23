Toronto is set to get a new area code this weekend as the region is expected to run out of new phone numbers by next year.

The Telecommunications Alliance says 942 will be added for the region that currently uses area codes 416, 437 and 647.

The new area code comes after a 2023 decision by the CRTC that noted Toronto could exhaust all of its numbers under existing area codes by April 2026.

The alliance says 942 will be introduced gradually starting this Saturday.

After that, consumers and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code.

The alliance says the introduction of a new area code in a region does not affect the geographic boundaries for local calling areas or the way local or long-distance calls are dialed.